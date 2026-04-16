Wed Scores-Thu Sched

By Gary Scott on April 16, 2026 at 6:53am

JHS shut out West Central 9-0 yesterday in high school baseball.

In other baseball in the area, Routt lost to Glenwood 9-2.

The JHS softball team was edged by West Central 8-7.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains tied Chatham 2-2.

We broadcast from Winchester today, where the Triopia Trojans play West Central. Our pregame begins about 4:15.

In baseball in the area today, GNW hosts New Berlin. Porta/AC heads for Liberty. Triopia welcomes Payson.

In softball, GNW hosts New Berlin. Triopia hosts Mendon Unity and Pleasant Hill. Pleasant Plains stays home for Warrensburg Latham.