Wed Scores-Thu Sched

By Gary Scott on April 23, 2026 at 6:53am

The Routt baseball team fell to Father McGivney yesterday afternoon 13-3.

JHS fell to SHG 7-4.

Elsewhere, West Central was ripped by Springfield Lutheran 11-1. Brown County outslugged Calhoun 12-11. GNW was blanked by Gillespie 9-0. Rushville Industry blasted Liberty 16-0.

The JHS softball team was blanked by SHG 8-0. In other action, QND whitewashed Barry 7-0. GNW was stopped by Gillespie 10-0. New Berlin was shut out by Stanford Olympia 10-0. Beardstown edged Pittsfield 2-0. Pleasant Plains stopped Taylorville 9-3.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains blew up Beardstown 11-0.

The JHS girls’ track and field team went to Rochester and finished 3rd. The Crimsons claimed a first in the long jump and discus.

WEAI will travel to Palmyra today for WIVC baseball action, between Greenfield-Northwestern and West Central. The pregame show starts about 4:15.

Elsewhere, JHS plays at Lanphier. Routt plays at Barry. Calhoun heads for Carrollton. Auburn hosts Stanford Olympia. Williamsville will play at Porta. Payson goes to Rushville.

In softball, Calhoun plays at Carrollton. West Central goes to GNW. Riverton heads to Pleasant Plains. Porta welcomes Williamsville.

The JHS soccer team plays at Southeast. North Mac hosts Hillsboro.

The JHS boys tennis team holds a senior night at the Bellatti Tennis Courts on the IC campus in a meet with Rochester. The IC track and field teams compete at Monmouth.