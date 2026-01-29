Wed Scores-Thu Sched

By Gary Scott on January 29, 2026 at 6:20am

It was a night off at the Triopia boys tournament last night.

Elsewhere, Calhoun thumped Payson 70-41. Brown County blasted Mendon Unity 78-38. North Greene lost to Southwestern 55-49.

Last night at the Carrollton Lady Hawk Tournament, West Central held off Nokomis 50-34. Carrollton edged Jerseyville 44-42. West Hancock pounded Rushville Industry 64-22. New Berlin South County downed Porta/AC 50-47.

Tonight, action resumes at Triopia. South Fulton faces Calhoun at 5, Beardstown plays Griggsville Perry at 6:30, and Carrollton and Rushville Industry play at 8.

Around the area, West Central plays at Auburn. GNW is at South Fork/Edinburg. Western is at QND. SHG hosts Alton. Eisenhower goes to Southeast.

In girls action, at the Carrollton Tournament, Beardstown plays GNW. Carrollton meets West Central.

Around the area, Havana goes to Bushnell Prairie City. Western heads to Camp Point. North Mac will play at Greenville. Mount Olive is at North Greene. Rochester comes to Pleasant Plains. Porta/AC welcomes in Stanford Olympia.