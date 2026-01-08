Wed Scores-Thu Sports

By Gary Scott on January 8, 2026 at 6:25am

Around the area, Griggsville Perry held off North Greene 69-61. North Mac stopped Pleasant Plains 67-51. MacArthur rolled over Normal West 69-29. Porta/AC pulled the plug on Illini Bluffs 53-35.

In girls play, Porta/AC stopped Beardstown 54-30. Carrollton downed Jersey High 45-29. Pleasant Plains remains unbeaten after a 42-35 win over Lincoln.

The Illinois College men fell to Lake Forest 76-71. The IC women downed Lake Forest 85-69.

Carrollton comes calling in boys basketball at Routt tonight. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show about 7.

Elsewhere, Triopia plays at Barry. Brown County hosts Rushville Industry. Calhoun is home to play Payson.

On the girls side of things, JHS is home tonight to welcome Auburn at the Bowl.

Elsewhere, South County/New Berlin invites in Riverton. QND heads to Beardstown. North Mac plays at Gillespie. Williamsville is at Havana. Western heads for Pittsfield. Rushville hosts Illini Central.

The JHS wrestling team is at Glenwood.