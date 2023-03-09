Wednesday 8th Grade Volleyball Regional Results

Last night in Regional Volleyball action for 8th grade some teams had their season come to a close while a few moved on.

In 1A at Virginia, host Virginia fell in straight sets to Augusta-Southeastern. In Greenfield, host Greenfield defeated Carrollton in straight sets. Carrollton-St. John’s dropped Jerseyville-St. Francis in straight sets. Greenfield and St. John’s play tonight for the title in Greenfield at 6:30.

In 2A tonight at Bluffs, Triopia faces Brown County for the title at 6:30. In Nokomis, it’s the host Nokomis facing off with Calhoun at 6.

In 3A tonight in Pleasant Plains, Athens visits the host school Pleasant Plains for the title. In Rushville tonight, host Schuyler-Industry is up against Quincy-St. Peter at 6PM for the title.

7th Grade Volleyball Supersectionals begin tomorrow.