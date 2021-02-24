Wednesday Basketball

By Gary Scott on February 24, 2021 at 6:45am

Jacksonville lost in a return to the JHS Bowl last night.

In other action, West Central thumped Pleasant Hill 69-30, Calhoun held off North Greene 56-49, Pittsfield stopped Beardstown 38-32, Griggsville Perry was stopped by Brown County 50-33, Triopia thumped Carrollton 68-53, New Berlin lost to Riverton 37-34, and South County hammered Edinburg 49-13.

In the Central State Eight, Lanphier held off Decatur MacArthur 72-59, SHG won at Normal U High 56-41, Springfield rocked Rochester 51-44, and Southeast was dropped by Decatur Eisenhower 62-61.

In girls’ action, JHS lost to Glenwood 60-29, Beardstown lost to Pittsfield 32-21, and Calhoun felled Nokomis 48-45.

Tonight in boys’ play, North Greene goes to Pawnee, Calhoun welcomes Brussels, New Berlin plays at Lincoln, and Western is at Pleasant Hill.