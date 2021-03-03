Wednesday Basketball

By Gary Scott on March 3, 2021 at 6:47am

Jacksonville ran into a buzz saw at the Bowl last night.

Elsewhere, West Central dropped Griggsville Perry 64-44, New Berlin fell to Pleasant Plains 45-41, Carrollton lost to Greenfield-Northwestern 65-52, Calhoun beat Pleasant Hill 73-46, Porta/AC dropped Maroa Forsyth 59-23, Triopia was surprised by Brown County 58-43, Beardstown stopped Payson 54-45, Pittsfield handled Western 40-25, Rushville Industry was blasted by West Hancock 62-29, and South County fended off Pawnee 51-49.

Elsewhere in the CS8, Rochester fell to SHG 58-34, Southeast was beaten by Lanphier 68-59, Normal U High dropped Glenwood 43-35 and Springfield downed Decatur Eisenhower 55-50.

The JHS girls lost to Decatur MacArthur 59-36. South County downed South Fork 62-38. Greenfield Northwestern downed Calhoun 51-39.

Tonight, Greenfield-Northwestern welcomes Pawnee, Griggsville Perry plays at Camp Point, North Greene is on the road at Brussels, and South County goes to North Mac.

In girls’ action, Beardstown plays at Calhoun, North Greene hosts South Fork, Pleasant Hill welcomes Brussels, and Triopia invites in Pawnee.