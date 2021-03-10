Wednesday Basketball

By Gary Scott on March 10, 2021 at 6:47am

Jacksonville was beaten by Lanphier last night in Springfield for the second week in a row.

Elsewhere, West Central downed Pittsfield 54-40, Auburn lost to New Berlin 55-44, Porta/AC downed Williamsville 54-47, Calhoun fell to Griggsville Perry 52-32, Macomb defeated Rushville Industry 54-25 and Brown County dropped West Hancock 47-34.

In girls’ play, South County was tackled by Beardstown 33-29, and Brown County fought off Unity 49-46.

The JHS boys’ soccer team was defeated by University High yesterday 4-0.

Tonight, the schedule for the Waverly Tournament will utilize all four locations again.

The championship semifinals will be played at Waverly. Triopia opens against Routt at 6:30, followed by Athens and North Mac. WLDS will carry the first game live, starting with the pregame show at 6:15.

We will also broadcast on WEAI two games from New Berlin. They are 5th place bracket games..Auburn and GNW at 6:30, followed by New Berlin and Lincolnwood.

At Franklin, the pairings tonight are North Greene and Lincolnwood JV at 6:30, followed by Tri City and Carrollton.

And, at Routt, Lutheran meets the New Berlin JV team at 6, followed by Edinburg and Calvary.

In girls’ action around the area tonight, Beardstown welcomes Liberty, GNW welcomes Pawnee at Palmyra Northwestern, and North Greene invites in Brussels.

The JHS swim team competes against Routt and Lincoln at the YMCA.