Wednesday Basketball

By Gary Scott on February 10, 2021 at 6:57am

Jacksonville opened with a win on the road at Rochester last night.

Jacksonville dropped the Rockets 53-30.

In the other game last night, Routt lost on the road in a Western Illinois Valley Conference opener, falling to Triopia 70-47.

Elsewhere in the WIVC, West Central rolled Calhoun 68-41, and Greenfield-Northwestern was tripped by Griggsville Perry 54-33.

In the Sangamo Conference, New Berlin downed Maroa Forsyth 39-36, and Pleasant Plains held off Williamsville 64-53. Elsewhere, Brussels downed Western 30-28, and Pittsfield defeated Rushville Industry 62-31.

In the CS8, Springfield beat Southeast 66-61, Lanphier held off SHG 79-69, and Glenwood was beaten by Decatur Eisenhower 46-37.

In girls’ action, JHS fell to Rochester, and Brown County beat Rushville Industry.

Tonight, we are in Quincy, where JHS goes to play Quincy. The pre-game show on WEAI begins at 6:45. Springfield plays at Jerseyville and Rushville goes to Beardstown in girls action.