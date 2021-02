By Gary Scott on February 4, 2021 at 6:48am

Triopia opened the season with a win last night.

The Trojans took down Camp Point at home in overtime 53-46. M

In other action, Porta/AC held off Beardstown 54-49, Auburn held off Tri City 71-36, and Griggsville beat Greenview 71-36.

The Triopia girls fell to Illini West 68-21.

Tonight, Beardstown plays at Quincy Notre Dame.