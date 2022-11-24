Wednesday Night Police Reports

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 57 year old Glenn R. Engelmann of Murrayville at 6:50PM Wednesday at the Morgan County Courthouse located in the 300 block of West Court Street on a failure to appear warrant for domestic battery. Engelmann has since posted bond and been released.

South Jacksonville Police arrested 32 year old Ashley R. Bettis of Murrayville in the 100 block of East Michigan Avenue at 2:57AM Thursday for domestic battery. She is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail.