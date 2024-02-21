Wednesday Post Season

By Gary Scott on February 21, 2024 at 6:22am

Last night, girls’ post season play resumed. West Central lost in the first game of the Nokomis Sectional to Father McGivney 46-39, and Carrollton was thumped by Okawville 64-46.

At Beardstown, Pleasant Plains downed Gillespie 51-37, followed by Camp Point’s win over Staunton 56-50. At the 3A level, Glenwood stopped Mount Zion 51-34. Lincoln rolled Kankakee 64-28.

It’s back to the boys tonight, as Jacksonville begins the post season trail.

Our basketball coverage will be on WLDS and WEAI.

Action from the New Berlin regional begins on WLDS about 5:45 with Routt and Griggsville Perry playing in New Berlin. From there, we will be at the Glenwood regional, where JHS and Rochester play in Chatham about 7:30.

Meanwhile, from Liberty, we will have coverage of West Central and Liberty starting with the pregame show about 5:45, followed by South County and Triopia.

Action in the first game from Chatham is Glenwood and Taylorville.

At New Berlin tonight, New Berlin plays Calvary in the 2nd game at 7:30.

Greenfield Northwestern plays Metro East Lutheran at 6 tonight. Rushville Industry plays Camp Point at 6 tonight at Southeastern. At Carrollton, Calhoun and North Greene square off at 6, followed by Lincolnwood and Carrollton.

In the North Mac regional, play is at the North Mac middle school in Girard. Auburn and North Mac play at 6.

Pleasant Plains plays Pittsfield at 7:30 tonight at Warsaw. Porta/AC plays Riverton at 6 at Athens, followed by QND and Williamsville.