Wednesday Results

By Benjamin Cox on September 23, 2021 at 5:24am

Last night in volleyball, Routt won over Payson in straight sets 25-21, 25-20.

JHS boys’ soccer ended in a 0-0 tie with Quincy.

Brady Kaufmann took home the individual Central State 8 title with a 75 while JHS finished fourth at Piper Glen. Normal U-High took the team title at the meet.

IC mens’ soccer won at home against Millikin 2-1. This is the Blueboys fourth straight victory and puts them at 5-2 overall this season.

The IC men’s golf team also topped Blackburn at The Links yesterday afternoon.

A rare Thursday night high school football game has Carrollton heading to Calhoun at 7PM tonight.

Tonight in volleyball, Triopia plays Southeastern, New Berlin is at Athens, PORTA A/C stays home to meet Maroa-Forsyth, Pleasant Plains welcomes Rochester, Carrollton is at Brown County, Greenfield-Northwestern heads to Pleasant Hill, Rushville-Industry welcomes Bushnell-Prairie City, Calhoun brings in Brussels, and North Greene travels to Pittsfield.

The JHS girls’ tennis team plays at Quincy-Notre Dame.