Wednesday Results

By Benjamin Cox on October 7, 2021 at 5:21am

Last night, Triopia fell to Greenfield-Northwestern in volleyball 25-15, 25-14.

Elsewhere in volleyball, Routt dropped Beardstown, PORTA A/C stopped North Mac, and Auburn beat New Berlin.

In boys’ soccer, Beardstown shut out Olympia 10-0, and North Mac slipped by Lutheran 1-0.

Illinois College women’s soccer lost at home last night to Hannibal-LaGrange University 3-1.

Tonight, West Central plays volleyball at Franklin against South County. WEAI will carry the match live, starting with the pre-game show around 7:10.

Elsewhere in volleyball, New Berlin welcomes Maroa-Forsyth, PORTA A/C entertains Springfield-Southeast, Brown County heads for Rushville-Industry, Pittsfield is on the road at Liberty, and Carrollton stays home against Griggsville-Perry.

The JHS girls’ tennis team hosts Mt. Zion at the Bellatti tennis courts on the Illinois College campus.