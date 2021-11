By Benjamin Cox on November 18, 2021 at 5:07am

Both area teams in basketball action lost last night.

In girls’ high school action, North Greene lost their season opener to Piasa-Southwestern 50-15.

In local men’s college basketball, Illinois College lost on the road to Anderson Univeristy in Indiana 64-48.

Tonight, in girls’ action, Triopia visits Beardstown, PORTA A/C is at Clinton, and North Mac goes to Illini Central.