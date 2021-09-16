Wednesday Results

By Benjamin Cox on September 16, 2021 at 5:21am

Routt dropped Griggsville-Perry in volleyball last night 25-13, 25-13.

Beardstown fell to Mendon-Unity 25-6, 25-19; North Greene lost to Brussels 25-11, 25-10; and New Berlin stopped Edinburg 25-18, 25-13.

Jacksonville shut out Pleasant Plains in soccer 6-0, and the boys’ golf team beat Jerseyville in a dual meet in Jerseyville.

Tonight, we have coverage of two volleyball matches.

West Central travels to Greenfield to play Greenfield-Northwestern. We will carry the match on WEAI starting at about 7:10.

On WLDS, we will have Routt at home to play PORTA A/C. The pregame begins about 7:10. Thursday night football between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team will follow.

In volleyball around the area tonight, South County hosts Lincolnwood; Calhoun welcomes Mendon-Unity; Rushville-Industry brings in A-Town; and Brown County hosts Quincy-Notre Dame.

The JHS girls’ swim team is at Eisenhower pool in Springfield tonight.