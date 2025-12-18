Wednesday Scores-Thurs Sched

By Gary Scott on December 18, 2025 at 6:52am

Last night, we were back in Greenfield where Greenfield Northwestern stopped Southwestern 40-38.

Elsewhere, Brown County stopped Atlanta in the John Wood Community College Rumble on the River 71-43, Rushville Industry was beaten by Athens 74-61, and Carrolton fell to Western in overtime 51-49.

In girls action, Jacksonville thumped Cahokia 58-26, the Brown County girls dropped Atlanta 72-14 at John Wood, and Porta/AC held off Midwest Central 62-38.

In college action, the Illinois College men’s basketball team lost at DePauw 95-78. And, the women’s team fell to North Central College 90-73.

On the boys’ schedule tonight, North Greene heads to Pittsfield, Beardstown welcomes North Fulton, and ISD goes to Greenview.

In girls action, Calhoun is at Triopia, South County hosts Litchfield, GNW welcomes in Lincolnwood, Porta/AC heads for Auburn, Pittsfield plays at Carrollton, North Greene takes on Brown County, Western squares off against Farmington, Rushville Industry travels to Havana, North Mac welcomes in Pawnee, and Stanford Olympia heads to Pleasant Plains.

The JHS boys wrestling team is at Lanphier.