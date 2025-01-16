Wednesday Scores-Thursday Games

By Gary Scott on January 16, 2025 at 6:30am

Last night at the Winchester Invitational Tournament, Payson dropped Pleasant Hill 79-50 in the opener. The last two games saw Carrollton stop Camp Point 40-28, and GNW drop Liberty 67-48.

Last night at the Sangamon County tournament, Pawnee held off New Berlin 37-33, Williamsville beat Pleasant Plains 55-48, and Athens stopped Lutheran 61-52.

In other action, Pittsfield was thumped by Quincy Notre Dame 69-40.

At the Lady Spartan Classic at North Greene, South County hammered North Greene 52-16, Maryville Christian held off Bunker Hill 47-25, and Calhoun pelted Pleasant Hill 36-19.

Elsewhere, Porta/AC nipped Havana 45-44 in overtime.

Tonight from Winchester, we open with Griggsville Perry and North Greene at 5:30, followed by Payson and Carrollton, and Routt and Calhoun. The pregame show starts about 5:15.

Tonight at Lincoln Land, Pawnee opens against Calvary, followed by Riverton and Auburn, and Tri City and Athens.

Elsewhere, ISD plays Quincy Homeschool.

At the Lady Spartan Classic, GNW opens against South County, Metro East Lutheran plays Maryville Christian, and West Central takes on Triopia.

Around the area, Pittsfield plays Athens, Pleasant Plains heads for Illini Central, Auburn goes to Williamsville, Porta/AC welcomes Riverton, North Mac hosts Hillsboro, Rushville Industry goes to Southeastern, and Carrollton hosts Mendon Unity.

The JHS wrestling team goes to Rochester.