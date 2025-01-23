Wednesday Scores-Thursday Games

Jacksonville was back at it last night at the Jersey Mid Winter classic. The Crimsons beat Cahokia in a huge come from behind effort in overtime 57-55.

In girls action last night, Auburn downed Athens 55-39 in the Sangamon County tournament, and North Greene defeated Metro East Lutheran by 29.

In boys action, GNW rolled Pittsfield 56-38, and Eisenhower fell to Edwardsville 62-56.

The Springfield city boys’ tournament begins tonight. Springfield plays Southeast, and Lanphier meets Sacred Heart Griffin.

Elsewhere, Rushville Industry travels to Mendon Unity.

In girls’ action. JHS hosts Jersey Community High at the Bowl, West Central is at North Greene, New Berlin-South County will be at Triopia, Carrollton welcomes in Porta/AC, Brown County plays at Rushville, and Beardstown will travel to Pleasant Hill. Pleasant Plains takes on Auburn in the title game of the Sangamon County Tournament tonight.

This is senior night for the JHS wrestling team in the meet with Lincoln, and Rochester in the west gym. And, the JHS boys swim team holds senior night with Macomb and ISVI at the Illinois College pool.