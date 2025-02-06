Wednesday Scores-Thursday Games

By Gary Scott on February 6, 2025 at 6:20am

In boys’ action last night, South County was stopped by North Mac 48-45.

In girls’ play, New Berlin-South County crushed North Mac 67-41, Carrollton easily beat Bunker Hill 90-26, and Rushville Industry will travel to Camp Point now tomorrow.

The Illinois College basketball teams play at Monmouth. The men lost 73-68, and the women won 86-68.

Tonight in girls’ action, GNW hosts Payson, Rushville Industry will be at Pleasant Hill, North Greene goes to Pittsfield, West Central stays home for Calhoun, Triopia plays at Brown County, New Berlin South County welcomes in Bunker Hill, Carrollton is at Pawnee, Porta/AC will play at Illini Central, Auburn is at Mount Pulaski, Pleasant Plains invites over Maroa Forsyth, North Mac will play at Carlinville, and Beardstown hosts Mendon Unity.

In boys’ action, Griggsville Perry travels to Camp Point, SHG is at Mount Zion, Lincoln hosts Glenwood, and ISD plays Arkansas Deaf.