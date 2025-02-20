Wednesday Scores-Thursday Games

By Gary Scott on February 20, 2025 at 6:18am

Last night, we were back at the bowl for the game with Taylorville won on senior night by JHS 66-35.

Elsewhere, Brown County beat Carrollton 64-54, Pittsfield lost to Calhoun 52-34, Rochester dropped Maroa Forsyth 79-54, and Rushville Industry was dropped by Illini West 57-40.

The Illinois College men’s basketball team may have qualified for the Midwest post season conference with the 86-63 win over Knox. The IC women lost 70-52.

In girls’ post season tonight, Brown County plays Carrollton for the Bluffs regional title. Calhoun plays Nokomis at North Greene.

In 2A action, Camp Point meets Porta/AC for the Illini West regional title. And, it’s Pleasant Plains and SHG at Williamsville.

At the JHS Bowl tonight, QND meets Springfield High for the title at the 3A level.

In boys action, we will broadcast from two locations.

WLDS heads to Franklin, where Triopia comes calling on South County. The pregame show will be about 7:15. On WEAI, we are at Palmyra, where North Greene meets Greenfield Northwestern.

Around the area, Beardstown hosts Mendon Unity, Calhoun plays at Griggsville Perry, Liberty is on the road to Pittsfield, the Western game at Pleasant Hill has been moved to Saturday afternoon, and North Mac entertains Southwestern.

In CS8 play, MacArthur hosts Champaign Centennial.

The state wrestling meet opens today at Champaign.

Jacksonville High School’s Joe Reif, Jordan Kholian and Aiden Surratt compete on the boys’ side.

Wrestlers from the area include Coyt Rademaker, Kainin Fillbright, Zach Bryant, and Justin Zimmerman of Porta/AC…..Tucker Cook of Pittsfield, and Chunk Dailey of Beardstown.