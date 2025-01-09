Wednesday Scores-Thursday Games

By Gary Scott on January 9, 2025 at 6:59am

The JHS boys basketball team came up just short last night.

JHS lost to Collinsville 61-57.

Elsewhere, Illini Bluffs lost at Porta/AC 50-37, North Greene was surprised by Griggsville Perry 39-31, North Mac lost to Pleasant Plains 67-46, and MacArthur hammered Normal West 58-23.

In girls’ action, Beardstown was thumped by Porta/AC 45-25, Triopia knocked off Payson easily 71-35, and Carrollton defeated Jersey High 67-53.

The Illinois College women’s team stopped Beloit 76-46, and the men won 71-62 after Buzz Ritzel scored 31, and Josh Harris knocked down his 1-thousandth career point. The IC men have won four in a row.

In boys’ basketball, Routt is at Carrollton, Triopia welcomes Pleasant Hill, Brown County travels to Rushville Industry, Calhoun is at Payson, Greenfield-Northwestern hosts Madison, and North Greene plays at Father McGivney.

In girls’ basketball tonight, JHS plays at Auburn, GNW hosts Edinburg, North Mac stays home for Gillespie, Carrolton travels to Bunker Hill, West Central plays at Liberty, Beardstown goes to QND, South County/New Berlin heads to Riverton, Havana has a road game at Williamsville, Pleasant Plains hosts Lincoln, and Pittsfield travels to Barry.

JHS wrestlers host Camp Point and Routt.