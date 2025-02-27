Wednesday Scores-Thursday Schedule

By Gary Scott on February 27, 2025 at 6:20am

Last night, we were at Winchester, Griggsville and Greenfield.

We opened with Routt stopping Payson 50-35. Griggsville was eliminated by Brown County 46-42. Carrollton fell to North Greene for the third time this year, 45-41. And, GNW thumped Madison 60-30.

At Winchester, West Central held off New Berlin 42-28, and South County lost to Calvary 59-46.

Elsewhere, Rushville Industry was stopped by Delevan at Bushnell Prairie City 58-27. Calhoun hammered Father McGivney 59-30 at Raymond Lincolnwood.

In 2A action, Auburn shut down Hillsboro at Greenville 76-51. Pleasant Plains rolled Riverton at Pleasant Plains 61-47, Porta/AC was eliminated by QND at Pittsfield 66-44.

Illinois College played baseball at Greenville and lost 7-6.

Tonight in girls’ sectional finals, Calhoun and Carrollton square off at Lincolnwood. At the 2A level, it’s Camp Point and Pleasant Plains at Waverly.

