Wednesday Scores-Thursday Schedule

By Gary Scott on March 6, 2025 at 6:31am

Brown County’s season ended with a 59-40 loss to Metro East Lutheran at North Greene.

At Brimfield last night, Peoria Christian crushed Illini Central 61-30.

Williamsville manhandled Staunton at Greenville 57-35. Mount Zion clipped Lincoln at Decatur Eisenhower 32-30.

Carrollton’s season continues today with a 9:30 game against Cissna Park at the girls’ Class 1A state tournament in Bloomington Normal.

Illinois College baseball team plays the University of Dubuque, and the softball team meets Heidelberg U, and Adrian College…all in Florida.

