Wednesday Scores-Thursday Schedule

By Gary Scott on April 17, 2025 at 5:24am

Routt held off Glenwood in a baseball battle in Jacksonville yesterday 10-9.

Elsewhere, Rushville Industry edged Beardstown 4-3, QND clipped Pittsfield 12-10, and Brown County topped South Fulton 11-7.

In softball, Beardstown crushed South Fulton 15-1, Pittsfield edged Western 7-6, and New Berlin

South County lost to Tri City 6-1.

The Illinois College tennis team stopped Monmouth 7-0. Tonight, the tennis teams play at Southwestern College, and the track and field teams go to Rock Island.

Today in baseball, we plan to be at Triopia where West Central comes calling. We will be on the air on WLDS about 4:15.

Elsewhere, Routt goes to Carrollton, New Berlin hosts Maroa Forsyth, Calhoun comes to Pleasant Hill, Pleasant Plains stays home for Porta/AC, and Staunton is at Virden to play North Mac.

On the softball side, Routt goes to Carrollton, Triopia hosts West Central, Beardstown plays at Barry, GNW plays at Griggsville, Maroa Forsyth comes to New Berlin, Calhoun is at Pleasant Hill, and Pleasant Plains hosts Porta/AC.

In soccer, Beardstown welcomes Macomb.

