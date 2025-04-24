Wednesday Scores-Thursday Schedule

By Gary Scott on April 24, 2025 at 5:36am

JHS ripped North Greene in four innings in baseball yesterday 18-1.

Elsewhere, GNW closed out Gillespie 7-5, Brown County held off Pittsfield 1-0, Rushville Industry shut down Liberty 2-0, and Rochester stopped Porta/AC 6-4.

In softball, JHS blasted Eisenhower 14-0, Gillespie raked GNW 14-2, West Central lost by one to Brown County 12-11, New Berlin-South County was pummeled by Southwestern 13-1, Beardstown clipped Pittsfield 1-0, Camp Point rocked Rushville Industry 12-2, North Mac was shut out by Tri City 9-0, and QND raked Western 12-2.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains shut down Beardstown 9-0.

Illinois College lost to Monmouth in baseball 6-3. The JHS girls finished 4th in a Quad meet in Rochester.

On the baseball schedule today, West Central hosts GNW and we will be there to broadcast the game on WEAI. We will start with the pregame show about 4:15.

Elsewhere, Routt hosts Pleasant Hill, Calhoun and Carrollton meet at Hardin, and Beardstown stays home for QND.

In softball, Pleasant Hill heads for Routt, Triopia entertains North Greene, Carrollton goes to Calhoun, Griggsville Perry goes to Mount Sterling, Athens is at New Berlin, and GNW goes to Winchester.

Jacksonville plays soccer at Macomb.

The JHS boys’ tennis team is at Rochester.

