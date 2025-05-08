Wednesday Scores-Thursday Schedule

By Gary Scott on May 8, 2025 at 5:26am

Jacksonville nailed Riverton in baseball yesterday 21-1.

Around the area, Pittsfield clipped Routt 18-10, Triopia fell to South Fulton 4-3, and Pleasant Plains edged Springfield 5-4.

In softball, Routt was rocked by Pittsfield 17-1, Calhoun took down Pleasant Hill 2-0, West Central was hammered by Payson 15-4, Beardstown smashed New Berlin South County 12-1, Triopia thumped South Fulton 12-2, Porta/AC held off Pawnee 2-1, Liberty stopped Griggsville Perry 15-0, and Pleasant Plains held off Springfield 5-4.

In soccer, JHS was rolled over by QND 6-0.

Today, we are at Future Champions Field, where JHS tries to sweep SHG this week in baseball. WEAI will begin the pregame coverage at 4:45.

Elsewhere, Liberty comes to Routt, West Central goes to New Berlin, Porta/AC is at Pawnee, and Pittsfield goes to Payson, Triopia travels to Rushville, North Greene hosts Southwestern, Beardstown hosts Brown County, Carlinville goes to Carrollton, and Havana welcomes Illini Bluffs.

In softball, JHS welcomes Triopia. Rushville industry comes to Barry, Carrollton stays home for Carlinville, Havana welcomes Illini Bluffs, Camp Point plays at Mount Sterling, Pittsfield is at Payson, Pleasant Plains hosts Tri City, Riverton is at Virden, and Griggsville Perry plays at Winchester.

In soccer, Auburn hosts Lutheran and Macon Meridian goes to Virden.

The JHS boys’ track and field team competes at the conference meet in Chatham. The JHS boys’ tennis team is at Quincy.