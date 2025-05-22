Wednesday Scores-Thursday Schedule

By Gary Scott on May 22, 2025 at 5:44am

Routt and West Central have advanced to the title games this weekend at two different regionals.

Routt stopped Payson in six innings 10-0 at Mendon Unity.

West Central rolled Camp Point 11-1 at home.

Elsewhere, Brown County defeated Mendon Unity 3-2, North Mac eliminated Southwestern 5-4, Pleasant Plains knocked off Athens 5-1, SHG crushed Beardstown 11-1, Pittsfield clipped Williamsville 7-5, and Porta/AC was shut down by QND 7-0.

In softball, Lincolnwood eliminated GNW 1-0, Payson stopped Brown County 5-0, QND edged Pittsfield 2-1, Porta/AC lost to Stanford Olympia 8-0, and Pleasant Plains was tripped by Tri City 5-4.

In regular season action, JHS downed Alton 6-2.

In post season soccer, Macomb eliminates Beardstown 2-1

At the IHSA sectional meet, JHS freshman Wyatt Moore advanced to the state in the high jump, senior Ryan McCombs in the shot put and discus, and freshman Darren Henry in the high jump, triple jump and long jump. New Berlin’s Mason Stinson qualified for the state in the 400, while teammate Brady Crews made it to the state in the long jump and triple jump and Peyton Stinson was a state qualifier in the pole vault.

Today in post season baseball, Liberty plays Rushville Industry at Winchester, Carrollton takes on Metro East Lutheran at Edwardsville, Havana and Illini Bluffs tussle at Glasford, and GNW plays Lincolnwood at Greenfield.

In 2A action, Auburn plays Pana at Auburn.

In softball, Rushville Industry meets Delavan at Glasford.