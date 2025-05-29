Wednesday Scores-Thursday Schedule

By Gary Scott on May 29, 2025 at 5:25am

We will have two games in post season baseball Saturday, as JHS, Routt, and West Central all posted victories yesterday in Jacksonville.

JHS closed the night with a 2-0 victory over Springfield High. JHS plays Glenwood Saturday at 10 AM at Future champions Field. Glenwood shut out Southeast 4-1.

West Central knocked off Illini Bluffs 2-1, and Routt held off Abingdon Avon 7-0 at Illinois College. Routt and West Central play for the sectional title at IC Saturday at 11.

Elsewhere, Calhoun advanced to the finals at Greenville, after a 2-1 win over Waterloo Gibault. The Warriors plays Father McGivney Saturday for the title.

In 2A baseball, Pleasant Plains blasted Auburn 9-0, and play SHG Saturday. SHG stomped North Mac 12-1.

Jacksonville’s season ended this afternoon after a 7-0 loss to Jerseyville.

In 1A softball, Carrollton blasted Okawville 10-0, and play Calhoun for the title tomorrow afternoon at 4:30.

Auburn was a winner at the 2A level 4-0 over Stanford Olympia, and play Williamsville tomorrow afternoon.

The Jacksonville High School has a singles tennis player and doubles team competing at the state tennis finals in Palatine today.

Junior Cole Nebel will compete today, after a second place finish last weekend at the Illinois College tennis courts. Junior Collin Knollhoff and Senior Bennet Karr compete on the doubles side of the bracket.