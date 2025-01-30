Wednesday Scores-Thursday Schedule

North Greene lost to Southwestern 44-36, West Central thumped Pleasant Hill 67-41, Rochester downed Springfield 54-48, MacArthur rolled Urbana 67-48, and Brown County beat Mendon Unity 72-55.

In girls action, at the Lady Hawk Classic…Beardstown beat Granite City 31-29 followed by Calhoun’s handy win over Father McGivney 51-36. New Berlin-South County edged Pawnee 31-30, and Rushville Industry handled Hamilton-West Hancock 47-43.

Action resumes at the Triopia Tournament tonight. WEAI will carry the first and last game. We begin with the pregame show at 4:45 prior to Beardstown and South County, but will skip the second game..South Fulton and Carrollton. We finish up with Rushville Industry and Triopia at 8.

Elsewhere in boys action, GNW stays home for Edinburg, Carrollton welcomes in South Fulton, Western entertains QND, and Porta/AC plays at Pittsfield.

In girls action tonight, North Greene goes to Mount Olive, North Mac heads to Greenville, Triopia welcomes South Fork, Auburn plays at Athens, Porta/AC will be at Stanford Olympia, Pittsfield is at Brown County, Havana welcomes Bushnell Prairie City, Southeastern will be at Pleasant Hill, and Pleasant Plains heads for Rochester.

At the Lady Hawk Classic, West Central meets Lincolnwood at 5, followed by Carrollton and Marquette Catholic, and Calhoun and Nokomis.

The JHS boys wrestling team is at Glenwood.