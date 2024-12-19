Wednesday scores-Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 19, 2024 at 6:19am

Last night in boys’ action, Greenfield Northwestern lost to Southwestern 57-42.

The JHS girls hammered Cahokia at the Bowl last night 74-16. New Berlin-South County tripped Mount Olive 53-21, North Greene was beaten by Payson 41-36, and Brown County rolled Van Far 65-24.

Tonight in girls action, Brown County comes to North Greene, Carrollton hosts Pleasant Hill, New Berlin/South County visits Litchfield, Triopia heads to Calhoun, Pleasant Plains goes to Stanford, Auburn goes to Porta/AC, North Mac is at Pawnee, and Havana is at Rushville,

The JHS wrestling team is at Lanphier to compete against Lanphier and Southeast.