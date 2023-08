By Gary Scott on August 24, 2023 at 6:57am

Last night in volleyball, North Greene lost to Pawnee in two sets.

We are at Jacksonville Middle School tonight for the volleyball match between JHS and Macomb. The pregame show starts about 7 on WEAI.

Tonight, Routt is at Pleasant Hill, South County hosts Southwestern at Franklin, Auburn goes to Carlinville, Triopia stays home for Liberty, Pleasant Plains welcomes Southwestern, New Berlin brings in Tri City, and Brown County remains home for Illini West.