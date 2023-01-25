Wednesday Sports

Last night, JHS held off Decatur Eisenhower 56-43. Routt thumped Liberty 49-18.

In the Triopia tournament, Carrollton upended Rushville 42-33, and Calhoun fell to Triopia 64-49.

Around the area, West Central downed North Mac 61-37, Porta/AC beat Athens 53-40, Auburn dropped Riverton 64-39, New Berlin edged Pleasant Plains 30-29, ISD lost to Westfair 61-46, Brown County held off in overtime Payson 65-64, Pittsfield fell to Camp Point 48-29, and GNW defeated Staunton 42-29. In Central State Eight play, Rochester stopped Glenwood 47-40, and Normal U High played tough, but fell to Decatur MacArthur 53-48.

In girls’ action, JHS beat Eisenhower 58-40, North Mac dropped Riverton 66-40, and North Greene was rattled by South Fork 49-8. At the Carrollton tournament, West Central downed Alton Marquette 56-45 and Calhoun fell to Gateway Legacy 57-49.

We will broadcast a single game tonight. Routt will host Pleasant Hill in a make up game. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show about 6:45. Around the area, South County welcomes Barry/Western, and North Greene plays at Southwestern.

In the Lady Hawk Tournament tonight, Beardstown plays Payson in the second game. Elsewhere, Rushville Industry is home to play Hamilton/Warsaw, and New Berlin/South County hosts Pleasant Plains. The South County game at Waverly with Pleasant Plains will be varsity only, starting at 6.

The Illinois College basketball teams play at Cornell tonight.