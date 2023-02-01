Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 1, 2023 at 6:50am

Last night, we had two games in Jacksonville.

Routt was surprised by West Central 50-48. Decatur MacArthur thumped JHS 75-46.

Elsewhere, Greenfield-Northwestern downed Carrollton 65-41, Triopia was surprised by Calhoun 46-44, South County lost to North Mac 45-40, North Greene was ripped by Mendon Unity 66-39, New Berlin thumped Porta/AC 58-38, Brown County was stopped by Southeastern 60-54, Pittsfield nipped Payson 45-43, and Pleasant Hill lost to Griggsville 56-25.

In the Central State Eight, Lanphier fell to Peoria 73-58, Glenwood lost on the road to Normal U 55-51, and Decatur Eisenhower was tripped by Rochester 46-30.

Illinois College held off Monmouth last night on the men’s side 76-42, and the IC women defeated Monmouth 51-46.

In girls’ action, JHS lost to MacArthur 76-43, South County-New Berlin beat Pawnee 53-22, Beardstown edged Liberty 52-49, Porta/AC blasted Williamsville 52-9, and Greenfield Northwestern lost to Brown County 53-23.

Tonight in boys’ action, ISD welcomes in Lovejoy, Pleasant Plains heads for Auburn, and Calhoun welcomes Staunton.

In girls’ action, South County/New Berlin hosts Lincolnwood, and Calhoun welcomes Staunton.