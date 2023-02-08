Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 8, 2023 at 6:40am

Jacksonville stopped Springfield High on the road 58-57.

On WEAI, Triopia thumped North Greene 47-29.

Elsewhere, South County fell to Griggsville 45-43, ISD was beaten by Springfield Lutheran 53-37, Pleasant Plains stopped Porta/AC 52-48, Auburn was stopped by New Berlin 55-22, Pittsfield defeated Beardstown 59-48, Carrollton was downed by Jersey 76-57, North Mac beat Carlinville 60-47, Calhoun defeated Pleasant Hill 74-53, and Brown County beat Barry/Western 68-35.

In the Central State Eight, SHG edged Decatur MacArthur 57-51, Normal U High rolled Lanpher 81-51, Southeast downed Rochester 59-58, and Glenwood stopped Decatur Eisenhower 53-30.

In girls’ action tonight, Jacksonville lost to Springfield 53-25, Beardstown lost at home to Midwest Central 59-44, and Brown County hammered Payson 81-33.

Tonight in girls’ action, North Greene hosts Payson, and Porta/AC plays at Pleasant Plains.

Tonight, West Central plays at Payson, Greenfield-Northwestern welcomes in Mount Olive, Pleasant Hill stays home for Greenview, Pittsfield invites in Griggsville Perry, and Rushville Industry is home for West Prairie.

Illinois College hosts Grinnell in women’s and men’s basketball tonight.