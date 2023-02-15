Wednesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on February 15, 2023 at 9:08am

There were a number of close games around the area last night.

At the Bowl, Jacksonville was nipped by Jersey Community 59-55. Then, it was Triopia falling on Senior Night at home in overtime to Griggsville-Perry 43-41.

Elsewhere, Camp Point edged West Central 63-61; South County stopped Lutheran 55-31; PORTA A/C defeated Auburn 68-54 in overtime; Lincolnwood took down Greenfield-Northwestern 48-38; Pleasant Plains defeated Illini Central 44-33; Mendon-Unity upended Barry-Western 50-43; North Mac slipped by Litchfield 61-56; Williamsville edged New Berlin 61-46; Illini West smashed Rushville-Industry 74-53; Lewistown took down Beardstown 57-50, and Pittsfield stopped Calhoun 58-35.

In the Central State 8, Southeast got by Normal U-High in overtime 55-53; Lincoln defeated Decatur-MacArthur 53-40, and Springfield stopped Cahokia 82-72.

In Girls’ Regional action last night from Greenfield, Carrollton slipped passed South Fork 46-44, and Routt ended host school Greenfield-Northwestern’s season 42-31.

In 2A action at Pittsfield, Hillsboro eliminated New Berlin-South County 58-45, and Pittsfield edged out a win over North Mac 48-46.

In 3A from Rochester, Jacksonville’s season came to a close at the hands of their host Rochester 45-20.

In local college results, The Illinois College men got another conference win defeating Knox College on the road 80-73. The Lady Blues were clipped by Knox 63-62.

Tonight, we return to the Bowl where Jacksonville faces off against Taylorville. Pre-game begins about 6:45 on WLDS.

The rest of the area’s sports teams appear to have the night off.