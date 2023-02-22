Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 22, 2023 at 6:39am

Girls post season continued last night with sectional play around the state.

Routt fell to Okawville at the Routt Dome 69-34. The second game saw Carlyle drop Calhoun 54-45. The winners play for the title tomorrow.

Brown County downed Elmwood at Abingdon 47-35. Brown County gets Havana, a 58-30 winner over Annawan.

Meanwhile, the JHS boys’ wrestling team advanced to the state dual finals after a win over Mount Vernon last night at Chatham.

We will have three games on Jacksonville tonight.

We will be at the JHS Bowl, where East St Louis opens against Taylorville at 6. We will broadcast the JHS game with Glenwood with tip off at 7:30. The pregame on WLDS begins at 7:15.

We will be at Routt on WEAI. Routt plays Greenfield-Northwestern at 6, followed by West Central and Calvary. The pregame begins at 5:45.

Meanwhile, New Berlin plays Payson at 6, followed by Triopia and Griggsville Perry at Payson. Calhoun plays in the second game at Lincolnwood tonight against Madison.

At Lewistown, Brown County squares up against Mason city at 7:30.

Tonight at Auburn, Pleasant Plains takes on North Mac at 6, followed by Porta/AC and Auburn.