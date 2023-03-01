Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 1, 2023 at 6:24am

Boys sectional play began last night around the state.

At Calhoun, Waterloo Gibault stopped Payson 66-59. At Bushnell Prairie City, Illini Bluffs nailed Elmwood 45-15.

At the 2A- level, Normal U High rolled QND at Pleasant Plains 72-49.

At Decatur MacArthur, Mahomet Seymour was beaten by MacArthur 62-37. And, East St Louis stood up Centralia at Centralia 53-39.

Tonight, Calvary plays Madison at Calhoun. Peoria Christian takes on Camp Point.

Pleasant Plains stays home to meet Bloomington Central Catholic.

At Decatur MacArthur, SHG plays Normal West, while Mount Vernon and Troy Triad meet at Centralia.

Illinois College hosts Fonbonne in baseball today at noon.