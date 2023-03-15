Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 15, 2023 at 6:26am

In baseball yesterday, West Central stopped Carrollton 5-2, and Greenfield Northwestern was overwhelmed by Roxana 12-1.

Yesterday in softball, Auburn fell to North Mac 10-5.

In soccer, Beardstown shut down Lutheran 7-0, Porta/AC blanked Tayorville 4-0 and Pleasant Plains shut down Mount Zion 2-0.

The JHS baseball team is schedule to open the season at Future Champions Field against Macomb this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Porta/AC hosts Canton, North Greene welcomes East Alton Wood River, Calhoun is home for St Louis Home School, and Greenfield Northwestern hosts Pittsfield.

In softball. Triopia stays home for Havana, Pleasant Plains brings in Tri City, Porta/AC hosts Lincoln, and Brown County entertains Macomb.

The Illinois College baseball team hosts Blackburn today, while the softball team is at Wash U.