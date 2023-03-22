Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 22, 2023 at 6:30am

Today in baseball, Routt welcomes Pawnee, Beardstown travels to Canton, West Central hosts Athens, North Mac goes to Pana, and Greenfield-Northwestern entertains Carlinville.

In softball, Calhoun goes to Alton, Brown County welcomes North Greene, Beardstown is at Payson, Triopia travels to Illini West, and Rushville Industry invites over Liberty.

Today, the JHS baseball team hosts Springfield High at Future champions field in a doubleheader, and the softball team plays two at Springfield. The JHS soccer team lost to Glenwood yesterday 7-0.

Elsewhere in baseball yesterday, Greenfield-Northwestern dropped East Alton-Wood River 11-6, and Porta/AC dropped Havana 11-1.

In soccer, Beardstown shut out Canton 7-0.

Illinois College lost twice to Millikin yesterday 20-0 and 16-2.