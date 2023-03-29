Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 29, 2023 at 6:34am

The JHS baseball team lost to Glenwood 6-5 at Future Champions Field yesterday. Elsewhere, Routt drilled Brown County 15-5, West Central clipped Lutheran 2-1, Pleasant Plains dropped Litchfield 4-2, Pawnee crushed Carrollton 13-2, Rushville Industry held off Pittsfield 3-2, and Auburn was hammered by Staunton 15-4.

The JHS softball team was thumped by Glenwood High 18-0. Elsewhere, Havana shut down Beardstown 10-0, Auburn clipped Pana 9-3, and Triopia edged Camp Point 10-9.

JHS was blanked by SHG 5-0 in soccer. Lincoln tripped Porta/AC 1-0. And Auburn fell to Carlinville 3-2.

The JHS baseball team plays at Chatham against Glenwood. Routt is on the road at Brown County.

Elsewhere, West Central welcomes Lutheran, Triopia entertains Griggsville Perry, Auburn is home for Staunton, and Pittsfield plays at Rushville Industry.

The JHS softball team hosts Glenwood at Future Champions Field. Elsewhere, Carrollton hosts Southwestern, North Greene heads for Bunker Hill, Beardstown is home for Havana, and Auburn hosts Pana,

The JHS soccer team hosts SHG.