Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 5, 2023 at 6:35am

JHS fell to SHG in baseball yesterday 5-4.

Elsewhere, Beardstown stopped GNW 8-3, Auburn won over Athens 17-12, New Berlin bumped Illini Central 17-0, Porta/AC was blanked by Maroa Forsyth 10-0, Pleasant Plains held off Stanford Olympia 5-3, and Pittsfield beat Calhoun 8-3.

In softball, JHS lost to SHG 17-2, Illini Central held off New Berlin/South County 9-2, Auburn hammered Athens 11-1, QND took down Rushville Industry 10-1, Stanford Olympia thumped Pleasant Plains 15-0, Pleasant Hill shut out Payson 3-0, North Greene was blasted by Southwestern 25-0, and Porta/AC fell to Maroa Forsyth 14-4.

In soccer, Auburn edged Athens/Porta 3-2.

JHS plays baseball at SHG today. In other action, Porta/AC goes to Mount Pulaski, West Central heads to Astoria, Pittsfield will play at Beardstown, and Pleasant Plains invites in St Joe Ogden.

In softball, JHS hosts SHG, West Central plays at Astoria, Griggsville Perry hosts Payson, Barry Western goes to Camp Point, and Rushville Industry welcomes Liberty.