By Gary Scott on November 16, 2022 at 6:36am

Last night, Routt won over Pittsfield in overtime 53-46, and JHS lost to Quincy 68-31. Elsewhere, Porta/AC stopped Riverton 43-15.

The Illinois College men thumped Principia 80-54 last night.

Tonight, North Greene hosts Southwestern, Pleasant Plains entertains Rock Island Alleman, and Rushville Industry welcomes Mendon Unity.

The Illinois College women host Greenville in basketball.