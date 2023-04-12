Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 12, 2023 at 6:46am

Greenfield-Northwestern fought off Triopia yesterday in baseball 13-4.

Elsewhere, in baseball, Jacksonville ripped Decatur MacArthur 20-3, Routt hammered Liberty 15-5, West Central bumped off Rushville Industry 16-6, New Berlin South County fought off Auburn 5-1, Pittsfield slapped Southeastern 14-2, Brown County rolled Griggsville Perry 17-3, Pleasant Plains fell to Maroa Forsyth 11-4, North Mac rolled Hillsboro 19-0, and Porta/AC lost to Athens 8-4.

Softball action finds JHS edging Decatur MacArthur 7-6, New Berlin-South County was stopped by Auburn 11-5, Rushville Industry thumped Mendon Unity 15-3, Pleasant Plains was shut out by Maroa Forsyth 4-0, Porta/AC edged Athens 9-8, and North Mac was clipped by Hillsboro 3-2.

In soccer, JHS shut out Southeast 2-0, Auburn tied Beardstown 2-2, North Mac was blanked by Hillsboro 6-0, and Porta/AC lost to Williamsville 1-0. The JHS tennis team lost 7-2 to Quincy Notre Dame.

Illinois College narrowly lost to Illinois Wesleyan 13-12 yesterday.

Jacksonville has a home baseball game with Decatur MacArthur today at Future Champions Field.

In other action, New Berlin-South County plays at Lutheran, North Greene heads to Calvary, Calhoun plays at Roxana, and Pittsfield welcomes QND.

In softball, JHS plays in Decatur at MacArthur, New Berlin South County welcomes Tri City, and Liberty plays at Griggsville Perry.

The JHS boys’ track and field team competes at Lanphier. The girls’ team is in Springfield to meet Springfield and SHG.

The Illinois College tennis teams host Kaskaskia College.