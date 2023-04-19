Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 19, 2023 at 6:39am

Yesterday, we were at Future Champions Field, where Jacksonville dropped Southeast 6-1.

Elsewhere, New Berlin-South County fell to Porta/AC 9-2, Brown County rolled over Triopia 13-1, Pleasant Plains beat Athens 4-2 but were no hit, Carrollton lost a WIVC game to North Greene 13-7, and Pittsfield hammered Pleasant Hill 16-0.

In softball, JHS hammered Southeast 23-0, New Berlin-South County fell to Porta/AC 8-2, Brown County hammered Triopia 14-4, Athens held off Pleasant Plains 6-0, North Greene was thumped by Liberty 15-0 in 4 innings, North Mac shut down Vandalia 6-5, and Rushville Industry dropped South Fulton 12-1 in five innings.

The JHS soccer team was shut out by Normal U High 6-0.

The Illinois College baseball team defeated Knox College 3-1.

The JHS baseball team is at Springfield Southeast today. Around the area, West Central hosts Beardstown, Pittsfield welcomes Griggsville Perry, Gillespie plays at Greenfield-Northwestern and Tri City is at North Mac.

In softball, JHS hosts Southeast, Tri City heads to North Mac, Rushville Industry hosts Camp Point, and Barry West heads for QND.

The JHS boys’ tennis team plays at Rochester. The JHS girls’ track and filed team hosts Southeast.

In soccer, Beardstown hosts Pleasant Plains-New Berlin, and North Mac welcomes Staunton.