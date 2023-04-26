Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 26, 2023 at 6:37am

Yesterday in baseball, Brown County held off West Central 8-4, New Berlin South County was edged by Pleasant Plains 2-1, Triopia stopped Beardstown 10-2, Rushville Industry was shut out by Illini West 3-0, Pittsfield felled Liberty 9-2, Porta/AC beats Illini Central 12-5, and North Mac was downed by Southwestern 6-5.

In softball, JHS was rocked by Normal U High 18-1, Auburn downed Riverton 7-0, Pleasant Plains knocked off New Berlin-South County 8-1, Barry-Western edged Payson 6-5, North Mac fell to Southwestern 3-2, and Liberty was ripped by Pittsfield 19-1.

The JHS girls’ soccer team picks up a forfeit win over Lanphier. Elsewhere, Pleasant Plains shut down Rochester 9-0, and Williamsville shut out Auburn 6-0.

The IC softball team swept Monmouth 3-0, and 4-1.

The IC men’s golf team finished 5th in the SLIAC Tournament.

Today in baseball, we are Future Champions Field, where JHS will host Normal U High. Our broadcast will start about 4:20 today.

Elsewhere, GNW plays at Pawnee, Pleasant Plains is at Mount Zion, New Berlin-South County travels to Pittsfield, Brown County heads for Southeastern, and Auburn heads for Hillsboro.

In softball, JHS plays at Normal U High, North Greene invites over Staunton, Pleasant Plains is on the road at Mount Zion, Pittsfield plays at Griggsville Perry, and Rushville Industry will play at Lewistown.

Illinois College plays two baseball games at Knox College.