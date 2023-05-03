Wednesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 3, 2023 at 6:51am

Jacksonville baseball dispatched Lanphier in 5 innings 13-0.

In other action, Brown County took down Greenfield-Northwestern 16-5, Triopia slipped past Havana 6-5, West Central outslugged Calhoun 13-10, Griggsville-Perry smashed Pleasant Hill-Western 11-1, Marquette Catholic shut out Carrollton 15-0, Pleasant Plains crushed Illini Central 19-1, Beardstown beat Astoria VIT 10-6, Williamsville smashed New Berlin-South County 12-2, Pittsfield beat Payson-Seymour 19-4, and Auburn slipped by Porta A/C 7-5.

In softball, Jacksonville bounced Lanphier 20-1, Calhoun beat West Central 13-4, Carrollton edged Pawnee 6-3, Williamsville blanked New Berlin-South County 10-0, Pittsfield shut out Pleasant Plains 3-0, Auburn defeated Porta A/C 10-1, and Triopia beat North Greene 24-9.

In soccer, Jacksonville defeated Decatur-Eisenhower 9-1. North Mac fell to Piasa-Southwestern 7-1.

In baseball action around the area today, Jacksonville heads to Lanphier, Routt is at Pittsfield, Greenfield-Northwestern brings in Piasa-Southwestern, Rushville-Industry invites over Macomb, Beardstown welcomes Lincoln, North Mac gets a visit from Carlinville, and Triopia takes on South Fulton at Virginia High School.

In softball action, Jacksonville invites over Lanphier, Routt heads to Pittsfield, Barry-Western visits West Central, Beardstown brings in New Berlin-South County, Porta A/C is on the road at Pawnee, North Mac welcomes Carlinville, Brown County is at August-Southeastern, Griggsville-Perry travels to Liberty, and Triopia plays at Virginia High School against South Fulton.

In girls soccer, Jacksonville visits Quincy-Notre Dame and Beardstown is at Springfield-Lutheran.