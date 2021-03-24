Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 24, 2021 at 6:43am

Routt stopped Greenfield Northwestern in volleyball action last night 29-27, 25-23. Gary Scott has more.

Elsewhere, JHS defeated Lanphier 25-8, 25-17, Carrollton beat Brussels, Triopia defeats Calhoun in two sets, New Berlin beat Edinburg in two, and South County thumped Mount Olive in two sets.

In soccer, JHS downed Lanphier 10-1.

Tonight, we’ve got volleyball tonight from the Routt Dome. Routt hosts Griggsville Perry. The pregame on WEAI will start about 7:15.

Elsewhere, Beardstown goes to Brown County, Triopia is on the road at Pleasant Hill, Greenfield-Northwestern welcomes Nokomis and Rushville Industry hosts Bushnell Prairie City.