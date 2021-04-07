Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 7, 2021 at 6:48am

Jacksonville fell in volleyball to SHG last night at the Bowl 25-13, 25-18.

Around the area, Routt dropped Carrollton in two sets, Porta/ AC won over Athens in two, Triopia thumped Meredosia, Greenfield-Northwestern took down North Mac, South County rolled Western in two sets, West Central defeated Pleasant Hill in two close games, and Pittsfield downed Liberty.

The JHS soccer team lost to Sacred Heart Griffin 6-3.

Tonight, West Central hosts Triopia, and WEAI will carry the match live. Pre-game begins about 7:15. Elsewhere, Brown County goes to Pittsfield and Glenwood is at Pleasant Plains.

The JHS soccer team hosts Rochester tonight.