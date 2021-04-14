Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 14, 2021 at 6:44am

Jacksonville stopped Springfield at the JHS Bowl last night. The Crimsons swept the match in two sets, 25-19, 25-23.

Elsewhere, Routt rolled North Greene in two sets 25-19, 25-13 to go 9-1 on the season, West Central dropped Griggsville Perry in two sets, Triopia defeated Carrollton in three sets, Beardstown defeats Illini West in two, and GNW downed Brown County in three sets.

JHS lost to Springfield High in boys’ soccer 2-0 in the CS8 tournament.

Tonight in volleyball, Brown County goes to West, and Rushville Industry welcomes Mendon Unity,